2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

47,000 KM

$58,888

+ tax & licensing
AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan

AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

47,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10472007
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB5LU329349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching AMG Leather Performance Seats, And A Carbon Fibre Trim.One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty March 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This Rare Find 2020 Mercede-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Sedan Is Fully Loaded With No Spare Options Left Behind! Premium Package, Technology Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Head-Up Display, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Performance Seats, Carbon Fibre Exterior Mirrors And Spoiler, And Upgraded 19 AMG Bi-Colour 5-Twin Spoke Aero Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Navigation Services, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Touchpad, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Active Parking Assist, Live Traffic Information, 360 Camera, Front Wireless Phone Charging, KEYLESS GO, MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Black Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, AMG Drive Unit, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Top Speed Raised to 250 km/h, high gloss black exterior mirrors, window surrounds and side sill inserts, Front & Rear High Gloss Black Apron Trim, black chrome exhaust trim, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

