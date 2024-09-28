2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty September 28 2024/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available!
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Technology Package, Sport Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel.

Packages Include KEYLESS-GO, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Navigation Services, Live Traffic Information, Touchpad, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), 18" AMG 5-Spoke Aero, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Diamond Grille, high gloss black louvre, Sport Brake System, And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

49,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 55SWF8EB9LU332654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2833242
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

