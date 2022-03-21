Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C43 AMG COUPE HUD PREMIUM DISTRONIC TECH AMG DRIVERS

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C43 AMG COUPE HUD PREMIUM DISTRONIC TECH AMG DRIVERS

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

25,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8875988
  • Stock #: 285767
  • VIN: WDDWJ6EB5LF970633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 285767
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Selenite Grey Metallic Exterior On Cranberry Red AMG Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty November 28 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Head-Up Display, And AMG Drivers Package.

Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, Burmester Surround Sound System, Touchpad, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Front Wireless Phone Charging, KEYLESS GO, Active MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Brake Assist w/Cross Traffic Function, Active Steering Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist and Evasive Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Black Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, AMG Drive Unit, 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Top Speed Raised to 250 km/h, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

877-388-8379
