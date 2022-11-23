Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

26,000 KM

Details

$59,888

+ tax & licensing
$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

905-264-5588

AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan

AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

26,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9399442
  • Stock #: 3854361
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB9LU321383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching Leather/Dinamica Leather Interior, And A Piano Black/Aluminum Trim. One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 10 2023 Or 80,000Km. Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2020 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Technology Package, And AMG Drivers Package. Packages Includes Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Navigation Services, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Touchpad, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Active Parking Assist, Live Traffic Information, 360 Camera, Front Wireless Phone Charging, KEYLESS GO, MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Black Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, AMG Drive Unit, 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Top Speed Raised to 250 km/h, And More! We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself. Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

