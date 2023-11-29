Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10549902
  • Stock #: 3633242
  • VIN: WDD5J4HB4LN069691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3633242
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cosmos Black Metallic Exterior On Black Sport Leather Interior, And A Black Open-Pore Wood Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty November 29 2023/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Navigation Package, Premium Package, Active parking Assist, Surround View System, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, And 18 AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Alloy Wheels.Packages Include MB Navigation, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Augmented Reality, Vehicle Exit Warning, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Wireless Charging, Auto Dimming Driver's Side & Rearview Mirrors, 10.25" Instrument Cluster Display, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

