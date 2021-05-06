2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$45,888 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

64448 VIN: WDD5J4HB7LN039293

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 64448

Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features AWD Navigation System BACKUP CAMERA Automatic

