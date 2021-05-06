Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

12,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC NAVIGATION PREMIUM XM CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC NAVIGATION PREMIUM XM CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 7081276
  2. 7081276
  3. 7081276
  4. 7081276
  5. 7081276
  6. 7081276
  7. 7081276
  8. 7081276
  9. 7081276
  10. 7081276
  11. 7081276
  12. 7081276
  13. 7081276
  14. 7081276
  15. 7081276
  16. 7081276
  17. 7081276
  18. 7081276
  19. 7081276
  20. 7081276
  21. 7081276
Contact Seller

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

12,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7081276
  • Stock #: 64448
  • VIN: WDD5J4HB7LN039293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 64448
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Neva Grey/Black Leather/Dinamica Interior, And A Pinstriped Aluminum Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 2 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available.
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Navigation Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, And 18 AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include MB Navigation, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Augmented Reality, Vehicle Exit Warning, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Panoramic Power Sunroof, High Definition Sound System, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Wireless Charging, Auto Dimming Driver's Side & Rearview Mirrors, 10.25" Instrument Cluster Display, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2017 BMW 5 Series 53...
 37,000 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 88,000 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 8,000 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory