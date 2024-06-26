Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

42,000 KM

Details Description Features

$74,888

+ tax & licensing
$74,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

AMG CLS 53 4MATIC Coupe

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

AMG CLS 53 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$74,888

+ taxes & licensing

42,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10009161
  Stock #: 5067877
  VIN: WDD2J6BB0LA050778

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Iridium Silver Metallic Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching Nappa Leather, And A Metal Weave Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 26 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS53 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Comfort Package, And An AMG Drivers Package.Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Rear Seats, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Parking Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Front Heated Armrests, ENERGIZING Comfort, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, Air Balance Package, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, AMG Track Pace, 20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Aero, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Top Speed Increase, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

