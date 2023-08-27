Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

21,000 KM

Details Description Features

$82,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

AMG E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$82,888

+ taxes & licensing

21,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10014072
  • Stock #: 466385
  • VIN: WDD1K6BBXLF120654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black w/Grey Stitching Nappa Leather Interior, A Metal Weave Trim, And A Black Soft Top.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty August 27 2023/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG 4MATIC Convertible Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Comfort Package, ANG Night Package, AMG Drivers Package, And Upgraded 20 AMG Twin 5-Spoke Bicolour Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Front Heated Armrests, ENERGIZING Comfort, Air Balance Package, AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel, AMG Track Pace, Top Speed Increase, AMG Performance Exhaust System, high gloss black front air intake louvres, front splitter and rear apron trim strip and black chrome exhaust tips, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

