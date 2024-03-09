Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 10483026
  2. 10483026
  3. 10483026
  4. 10483026
  5. 10483026
  6. 10483026
  7. 10483026
  8. 10483026
  9. 10483026
  10. 10483026
  11. 10483026
  12. 10483026
  13. 10483026
  14. 10483026
  15. 10483026
  16. 10483026
  17. 10483026
  18. 10483026
  19. 10483026
  20. 10483026
  21. 10483026
  22. 10483026
  23. 10483026
Contact Seller

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10483026
  • Stock #: 194755
  • VIN: W1KZF8EB3LA769823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 194755
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Lether Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty March 9 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz E350 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Technology Package, And Upgraded 18 AMG 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Head-Up Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 360 Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 26,000 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2020 BMW X5 Sports A...
 75,000 KM
$58,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 47,000 KM
$58,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory