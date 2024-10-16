Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

47,000 KM

Details Description Features

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 450 4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 450 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 10639596
  2. 10639596
  3. 10639596
  4. 10639596
  5. 10639596
  6. 10639596
  7. 10639596
  8. 10639596
  9. 10639596
  10. 10639596
  11. 10639596
  12. 10639596
  13. 10639596
  14. 10639596
  15. 10639596
  16. 10639596
  17. 10639596
  18. 10639596
  19. 10639596
Contact Seller

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
47,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10639596
  • Stock #: 5547255
  • VIN: WDDZF6JB2LA729971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5547255
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Designo Diamond White Bright Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Brown Open-Pore Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 16 2024/80,000KM.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, technology Package, Intelligent Drive package, Soft Closing Doors, Heated Windshield, And Upgraded 19 AMG Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels.Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Rear Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 360 Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 45,000 KM
$61,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 74,000 KM
$40,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 64,000 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory