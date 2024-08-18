Menu
<div>Designo Diamond White Bright Exterior On Macchiato Beige/Black, Leather Upholstery, And Designo Piano Black Flowing Lines Trim.</div><div><br /></div><div>One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Ans A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty August 18 2024/80,000Km.</div><div><br /></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div><br /></div><div>This 2020 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Windshield Heater, Soft Close Doors, 115V Power Socket, And Upgraded 19 AMG Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels.</div><div><br /></div><div>Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Rear Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 360 Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, And More!</div><div><br /></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div></div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div>

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

45,000 KM

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

45,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1KZF6JB8LA825006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5645251
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Designo Diamond White Bright Exterior On Macchiato Beige/Black, Leather Upholstery, And Designo Piano Black Flowing Lines Trim.
One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Ans A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty August 18 2024/80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Windshield Heater, Soft Close Doors, 115V Power Socket, And Upgraded 19 AMG Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels.
Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Rear Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 360 Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

