$88,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E53 AMG HUD DISTRONIC AMG DRIVER PREMIUM AMG NIGHT COMFORT
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$88,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9035146
- Stock #: 1774791
- VIN: WDDZF6BB6LA738980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching AMG Nappa Leather Interior, Designo Red Seatbelts, And A Metal Weave Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty May 12 2024 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Comfort Package, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Night Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Windshield Heater, Soft Closing Doors, AMG Steering Wheel Buttons, AMG Nappa/Piano Black Performance Steering Wheel, Acoustic Comfort Package, Head-Up Display, And Upgraded 20 AMG Twin 5 Spoke Aero Bicolour Alloy Wheels.
Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Rear Seats, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Front Heated Armrests, ENERGIZING Comfort, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, Air Balance Package, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, PRE-SAFE Plus, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Heat/Sound Insulated Infrared Laminated Glass, AMG Track Pace, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Tires: 20", Summer Performance Tires, Top Speed Increase, high gloss black front air intake louvres, front splitter and rear apron trim strip and black chrome exhaust tips, Omission of Dark Tinted Glass, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Vehicle Features
