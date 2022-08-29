Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

27,000 KM

Details Description Features

$88,888

+ tax & licensing
$88,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E53 AMG HUD DISTRONIC AMG DRIVER PREMIUM AMG NIGHT COMFORT

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E53 AMG HUD DISTRONIC AMG DRIVER PREMIUM AMG NIGHT COMFORT

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$88,888

+ taxes & licensing

27,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9035146
  • Stock #: 1774791
  • VIN: WDDZF6BB6LA738980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching AMG Nappa Leather Interior, Designo Red Seatbelts, And A Metal Weave Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty May 12 2024 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Comfort Package, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Night Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Windshield Heater, Soft Closing Doors, AMG Steering Wheel Buttons, AMG Nappa/Piano Black Performance Steering Wheel, Acoustic Comfort Package, Head-Up Display, And Upgraded 20 AMG Twin 5 Spoke Aero Bicolour Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Rear Seats, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Front Heated Armrests, ENERGIZING Comfort, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, Air Balance Package, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, PRE-SAFE Plus, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Heat/Sound Insulated Infrared Laminated Glass, AMG Track Pace, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Tires: 20", Summer Performance Tires, Top Speed Increase, high gloss black front air intake louvres, front splitter and rear apron trim strip and black chrome exhaust tips, Omission of Dark Tinted Glass, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

