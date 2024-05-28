2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Menu
<div>***7 PASSENGER***</div><div><br /></div><div>Night Black Exterior On Classic Red/Black Sport Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.</div><div><br /></div><div>One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty May 28 2024/80,000Km.</div><div><br /></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div><br /></div><div>This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Navigation Package, Premium Package, Sport Package, Folding 3rd Row Seats, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Active Parking Assist, And A 360 Camera.</div><div><br /></div><div>Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Augmented Reality, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Vehicle Exit Warning, EASY-PACK Tailgate, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, MBUX Advanced Functions, Wireless Charging, 10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster Display, Ambient Lighting, Connect 20, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Sliding 2nd Wow Seats, AMG Styling Package, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, AMG Line, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero, Tires: 19", Sport Bucket Seats, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Enhanced Engine Sound, And More!</div><div><br /></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div></div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

Vehicle Description

***7 PASSENGER***
Night Black Exterior On Classic Red/Black Sport Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty May 28 2024/80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Navigation Package, Premium Package, Sport Package, Folding 3rd Row Seats, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Active Parking Assist, And A 360 Camera.
Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Augmented Reality, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Vehicle Exit Warning, EASY-PACK Tailgate, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, MBUX Advanced Functions, Wireless Charging, 10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster Display, Ambient Lighting, Connect 20, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Sliding 2nd Wow Seats, AMG Styling Package, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, AMG Line, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero, Tires: 19", Sport Bucket Seats, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Enhanced Engine Sound, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

