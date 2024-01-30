$40,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
GLB 250 4MATIC SUV
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
GLB 250 4MATIC SUV
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$40,888
+ taxes & licensing
55,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDC4M4HB2LW010656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2336243
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***7 PASSENGER***
Night Black Exterior On Black Dinamica/Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty January 30 2024/80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Navigation Package, Premium Package, Night Package, Folding 3rd Row Seats, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Active Parking Assist, And A 360 Camera.
Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Augmented Reality, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Vehicle Exit Warning, EASY-PACK Tailgate, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, MBUX Advanced Functions, Wireless Charging, 10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster Display, Ambient Lighting, Connect 20, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, sliding 2nd row seats, AMG Styling Package, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, AMG Line, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, Tires: 19", Black Roof Rails, Sport Bucket Seats, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Enhanced Engine Sound, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
