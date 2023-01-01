Menu
Night Black Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty January 2025/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Navigation Package, And A Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel.

Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Augmented Reality, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless-Go, Active Brake Assist, Rear-View Camera, Vehicle Exit Warning, EASY-PACK Tailgate, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, MBUX Advanced Functions, Wireless Charging, 10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster Display, Ambient Lighting, Connect 20, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, And An 18 5-Twin Spoke Alloy Wheels.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

58,000 KM

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

GLB 250 4MATIC SUV

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

GLB 250 4MATIC SUV

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N4M4HB2LW047625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 483038
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Night Black Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty January 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Navigation Package, And A Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel.Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Augmented Reality, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless-Go, Active Brake Assist, Rear-View Camera, Vehicle Exit Warning, EASY-PACK Tailgate, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, MBUX Advanced Functions, Wireless Charging, 10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster Display, Ambient Lighting, Connect 20, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, And An 18 5-Twin Spoke Alloy Wheels.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class