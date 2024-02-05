Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

GLB 250 4MATIC SUV

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

GLB 250 4MATIC SUV

73,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 839544
  Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Black Open-Pore Wood Trim.One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty February 5 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Night Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Burmester Surround Sound System, And A Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel.Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Augmented Reality, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Proximity Key For Push Button Start, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Back-Up Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC (239), MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Vehicle Exit Warning, EASY-PACK Tailgate, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, MBUX Advanced Functions, Wireless Charging, 10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster Display, Ambient Lighting, Connect 20, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, AMG Styling Package, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, AMG Line, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, Tires: 19", Black Roof Rails, Sport Bucket Seats, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Enhanced Engine SoundWe Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

