2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

26,000 KM

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

905-264-5588

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
  VIN: W1N0G8EB8LV236660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1638948
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty February 26 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available. Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Technology Package, Sport Package, XM Radio, And A Heated Steering Wheel.Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS GO, Connect 20, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Blind Spot Assist and Active Brake Assist w/Cross Traffic Function, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop & Go, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Map Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, AMG Styling Package, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Light-Alloy, AMG Exterior Package, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

