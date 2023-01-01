Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,888

+ tax & licensing
$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10483023
  Stock #: 225462
  VIN: W1N0J6EBXLF776916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 225462
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching Dinamica/Leather Interior, And An Open-Pore Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, And Upgraded 20 AMG Bi-Colour 5-Twin Spoke Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, MB Navigation, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, 360 Camera, Wireless Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, Connect 20, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

