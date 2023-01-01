$56,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe
VIN WDC0J6EB8LF751983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 146359
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Cranberry Red/Black Sport Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Fully Serviced At Mercedes-Benz, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Night Package, Aluminum Running Boards, AMG Drivers Package, And Upgraded 21 AMG Bi-Colour Twin-10-Spoke Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, MB Navigation, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, 360 Camera, Wireless Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, Connect 20, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, In black nappa/DINAMICA microfibre, AMG Track Pace, AMG Drive Unit, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Top Speed Increased to 250 km/h, high gloss black front and rear apron trim, high gloss black window surrounds, high gloss black exterior mirrors, matte black roof rails and black chrome exhaust trim, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
