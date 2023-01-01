Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Cranberry Red/Black Sport Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.</div><div></div><div>One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Fully Serviced At Mercedes-Benz, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Night Package, Aluminum Running Boards, AMG Drivers Package, And Upgraded 21 AMG Bi-Colour Twin-10-Spoke Alloy Wheels.</div><div></div><div>Packages Include Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, MB Navigation, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, 360 Camera, Wireless Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, Connect 20, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, In black nappa/DINAMICA microfibre, AMG Track Pace, AMG Drive Unit, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Top Speed Increased to 250 km/h, high gloss black front and rear apron trim, high gloss black window surrounds, high gloss black exterior mirrors, matte black roof rails and black chrome exhaust trim, And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div></div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 10691094
  2. 10691094
  3. 10691094
  4. 10691094
  5. 10691094
  6. 10691094
  7. 10691094
  8. 10691094
  9. 10691094
  10. 10691094
  11. 10691094
  12. 10691094
  13. 10691094
  14. 10691094
  15. 10691094
  16. 10691094
  17. 10691094
  18. 10691094
  19. 10691094
  20. 10691094
  21. 10691094
Contact Seller

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
84,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDC0J6EB8LF751983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 146359
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Cranberry Red/Black Sport Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Fully Serviced At Mercedes-Benz, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Night Package, Aluminum Running Boards, AMG Drivers Package, And Upgraded 21 AMG Bi-Colour Twin-10-Spoke Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, MB Navigation, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, 360 Camera, Wireless Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, Connect 20, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, In black nappa/DINAMICA microfibre, AMG Track Pace, AMG Drive Unit, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Top Speed Increased to 250 km/h, high gloss black front and rear apron trim, high gloss black window surrounds, high gloss black exterior mirrors, matte black roof rails and black chrome exhaust trim, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autobase

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class GLB 250 4MATIC SUV for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class GLB 250 4MATIC SUV 55,000 KM $40,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class GLB 250 4MATIC SUV for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class GLB 250 4MATIC SUV 75,000 KM $40,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi A7 4dr HB quattro 3.0T Technik for sale in Vaughan, ON
2016 Audi A7 4dr HB quattro 3.0T Technik 174,000 KM $21,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class