2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

26,000 KM

$63,888

+ tax & licensing
GLC300 4MATIC COUPE HUD TECHNOLOGY PREMIUM PLUS SPORT XM

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

$63,888

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: WDC0J8EB7LF717321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Open-Pore Anthracite Wood Interior Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Leasing And Financing Available For All Sorts Of Credit History.

Extended Warranty Options Available.

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Technology Package, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, And A Sport Package.

Packages Include Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Wireless Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS GO, Connect 20, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), 20" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AMG Styling Package, AMG Cladding, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

905-264-5588

877-388-8379
