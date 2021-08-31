2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

+ taxes & licensing
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Open-Pore Anthracite Wood Interior Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 2023 Or 80,000Km.
This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Technology Package, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, And A Sport Package.
Packages Include Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Wireless Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS GO, Connect 20, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), 20" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AMG Styling Package, AMG Cladding, AMG Exterior Package, And More.
