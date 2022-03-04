$49,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC PREMIUM HEATED STEERING WHEEL CERTIFIED!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$49,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8649224
- Stock #: 264852
- VIN: W1N0G8EB0LV258393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 264852
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 26 2024 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package Including EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Bluetooth/Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera. Connectivity Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS GO, Connect 20, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality, Heated Steering Wheel, And A 19 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.