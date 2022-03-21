Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$51,888

+ tax & licensing
GLC300 PREMIUM PLUS SPORT XM CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

62,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty August 5 2024 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM, And A Trailer Hitch.

Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS GO, Connect 20, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, AMG Styling Package, 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Light-Alloy, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Quick Links
