2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

38,000 KM

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9577099
  Stock #: 345059
  VIN: W1N0J8EB3LF773075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 345059
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim. One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty February 11 2024 Or 80,000Km. Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Technology Package, Night Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Radio, And A Heated Steering Wheel. Packages Include Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Wireless Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS GO, Connect 20, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Blind Spot Assist and Active Brake Assist w/Cross Traffic Function, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop & Go, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Map Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Night Package (P55), diamond grille w/high gloss black louvre, high gloss black front/rear underguards, exterior mirrors and window surrounds, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AMG Styling Package, AMG Cladding, 20" AMG Bi-Colour Multi-Spoke Alloy, AMG Exterior Package, And More! We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

