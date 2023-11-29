Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

48,000 KM

Details Description Features

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

48,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9958298
  • VIN: WDC0G8EB0LV225587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty November 29 2023/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel.Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS GO, Connect 20, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, AMG Styling Package, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Light-Alloy, AMG Exterior Package, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

