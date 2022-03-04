Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

22,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
GLA250 4MATIC NAVIGATION NIGHT 360 CAM PARKING ASSIST AVANTGARDE

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

22,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8560763
  • Stock #: 264046
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB3LU022315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 264046
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty November 18 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC Loaded With An Avantgarde Edition Package, Night Package, Navigation System, Active Parking Assist, And A 360 Camera.

Packages Include THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Google Android Auto, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Blind Spot Assist, Mirror Package, LED High Performance Lighting System, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Panoramic Sunroof, Auto Dimming Driver Side & Rearview Mirrors, KEYLESS-GO, 8" Central Media Display, Night Package (P55), the following in high gloss black: radiator grille w/chrome inserts, exterior mirrors and beltline trim, AMG Styling Package, Wheels: 19" AMG Multi-Spoke Black, Tires: 19" AS Run-Flat, Sport Brake System, Black Roof Rails, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

