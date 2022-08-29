Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,888

+ tax & licensing
$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC NAVI PANORAMIC HARMAN/KARDON NIGHT 360 CAM

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC NAVI PANORAMIC HARMAN/KARDON NIGHT 360 CAM

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9053674
  Stock #: 435443
  VIN: WDCTG4GB0LJ685214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 435443
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nocturnal Black Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Sail Pattern Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 18 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing Is Available To All Credit Types!
Extended Warranty Options Available!
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC Avantgarde Edition Is Loaded With A Night Package, Comand Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Harman/Kardon Logic7 Surround Sound, 360 Camera, And Active Parking Assist.

Packages Include THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Google Android Auto, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Blind Spot Assist, Mirror Package, LED High Performance Lighting System, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Panoramic Sunroof, Auto Dimming Driver Side & Rearview Mirrors, KEYLESS-GO, 8" Central Media Display, Night Package (P55), the following in high gloss black: radiator grille w/chrome inserts, exterior mirrors and beltline trim, AMG Styling Package, 19" AMG Multi-Spoke Black, Sport Brake System, Black Roof Rails, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

