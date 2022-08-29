$40,888+ tax & licensing
905-264-5588
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA250 4MATIC NAVI PANORAMIC HARMAN/KARDON NIGHT 360 CAM
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$40,888
- Listing ID: 9053674
- Stock #: 435443
- VIN: WDCTG4GB0LJ685214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Nocturnal Black Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Sail Pattern Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 18 2023 Or 80,000Km.
Financing Is Available To All Credit Types!
Extended Warranty Options Available!
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC Avantgarde Edition Is Loaded With A Night Package, Comand Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Harman/Kardon Logic7 Surround Sound, 360 Camera, And Active Parking Assist.
Packages Include THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Google Android Auto, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Blind Spot Assist, Mirror Package, LED High Performance Lighting System, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Panoramic Sunroof, Auto Dimming Driver Side & Rearview Mirrors, KEYLESS-GO, 8" Central Media Display, Night Package (P55), the following in high gloss black: radiator grille w/chrome inserts, exterior mirrors and beltline trim, AMG Styling Package, 19" AMG Multi-Spoke Black, Sport Brake System, Black Roof Rails, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
