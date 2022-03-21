2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$72,777 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 7 7 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8728604

8728604 Stock #: NM0481

NM0481 VIN: 4JGFB5KB0LA156162

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NM0481

Mileage 72,770 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer tilt steering Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Running Boards Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Security Anti-Theft Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Collision Avoidance System Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.