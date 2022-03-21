Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

72,770 KM

Details Description Features

$72,777

+ tax & licensing
$72,777

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE450/ COMFORT PKG/BURMESTER/VENT SEAT/NO ACCIDE

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE450/ COMFORT PKG/BURMESTER/VENT SEAT/NO ACCIDE

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$72,777

+ taxes & licensing

72,770KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8728604
  • Stock #: NM0481
  • VIN: 4JGFB5KB0LA156162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0481
  • Mileage 72,770 KM

Vehicle Description

COMFORT PACKAGE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, MASSAGE SEATS, SEAT KINETICS, ILLUMINATED RUNNING BOARDS, ENERGIZING COMFORT, HEATED AND COOLING CUP HOLDER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, MEMORY SEATS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, MANUEVRING ASSISTANCE, ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, POWER LIFTGATE, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, RAIN SENSORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, KEYLESS GO, 20 INCH WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX 2020 BLUE ON CREAM MERCEDES BENZ GLE 450 4MATIC | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Running Boards
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

