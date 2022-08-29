2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9198805

9198805 Stock #: 24280

24280 VIN: 4JGFB4KB2LA076551

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Inside Hood Release Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Fully loaded Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag Audio Voice Control

