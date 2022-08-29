$69,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE450 4MATIC PREMIUM LOW KM! CERTIFIED!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$69,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9214915
- Stock #: 4665772
- VIN: 4JGFB5KB2LA098264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Brown Open-Pore Walnut Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty September 12 2023 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package Including Navigation, Bluetooth/CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Rear Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Armrests, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Keyless-Go, Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, 20 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheels, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.