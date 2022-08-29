Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

18,000 KM

$69,888

+ tax & licensing
$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE450 4MATIC PREMIUM LOW KM! CERTIFIED!

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE450 4MATIC PREMIUM LOW KM! CERTIFIED!

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

18,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9214915
  Stock #: 4665772
  VIN: 4JGFB5KB2LA098264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Brown Open-Pore Walnut Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty September 12 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package Including Navigation, Bluetooth/CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Rear Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Armrests, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Keyless-Go, Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, 20 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheels, And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

