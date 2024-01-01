$69,898+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
4MATIC/PANO/360 CAM/BURMESTER/21 IN RIMS/NAV
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
4MATIC/PANO/360 CAM/BURMESTER/21 IN RIMS/NAV
Location
Northline Motors Inc.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
$69,898
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,807 KM
Vehicle Description
***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!
Vehicle Key Features Include:
Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Burmester Sound System, Heated, Ventilated and Memory Seats (Front), Heated Seats (Rear), Heated And Cooling Cup Holders, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Eco Stop/Start, Ambient Lighting, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, Seat Kinetics, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Lane Assist, Active Brake Assist, Traffic Light View, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Lane Change Assist, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, CLEAN CARFAX
2020 Black on Black Mercedes- Benz GLS 450 4MATIC SUV | All Wheel Drive
Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.
Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!
Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.
Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Northline Motors Inc.
Northline Motors Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-851-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600