Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Maxima

13,789 KM

Details Description Features

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Maxima

2020 Nissan Maxima

SL| NAVIGATION| PANO RF

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Maxima

SL| NAVIGATION| PANO RF

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

  1. 6161949
  2. 6161949
  3. 6161949
  4. 6161949
  5. 6161949
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

13,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6161949
  • Stock #: NP0220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NP0220
  • Mileage 13,789 KM

Vehicle Description

SL PKG***Panoramic roof***navigation***Reverse Camera***Remote Start***Air Conditioning***Heated Steering Wheel***Bluetooth***Heated Front Seats***Push button start***Tilt Steering Wheel***Steering Radio Controls*** Power Windows***Power Locks***Alloy Wheels***Traction Control***FORMER DAILY RENTAL***



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 47,163 KM
$21,488 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 11,118 KM
$79,998 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 20,720 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Call Dealer

1-877-220-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-220-1550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory