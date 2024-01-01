Menu
Vehicle Key Features Include: Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation(PCM), BOSE Surround Sound System, 360 Degree Camera, Premium Plus Package, Ambient Lighting, 4-Zone Climate Control, Heated Seats (Front & Rear),Ventilated Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, Paddle Shifters, Premium Sound System, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Eco Stop/Start, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Porsche Active Safe, Lane Change Assist, Surrounding Assistsnce, Park Assist, One Owner 2020 Black on Black Porsche Cayenne | All Wheel Drive

2020 Porsche Cayenne

68,581 KM

$55,898

+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Cayenne

PREMIUM+ PKG/BOSE/360 CAM/PANO/1Owner/

2020 Porsche Cayenne

PREMIUM+ PKG/BOSE/360 CAM/PANO/1Owner/

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$55,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,581KM
VIN WP1AA2AY0LDA08113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0101390
  • Mileage 68,581 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600

2020 Porsche Cayenne