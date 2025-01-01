Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2020 Porsche Cayenne with the Premium Plus Package is a local Ontario vehicle. luxury, performance, and everyday practicality all in one unmistakably Porsche SUV. With beautiful carbon interior trim, panoramic roof, and premium comfort throughout, this Cayenne delivers a powerful driving experience with modern tech and standout Porsche presence on the road. Top Features Include: * Twin-turbo V6 engine * 8-speed Tiptronic S transmission * All-wheel drive * Premium Plus Package * Carbon interior trim * Panoramic glass roof * LED-Matrix headlights * 3D LED rear light strip * Porsche Communication Management (PCM) * Large central touchscreen * Navigation system * BOSE Surround Sound system * Apple CarPlay * Android Auto * Heated front seats * Ventilated front seats * Heated rear seats * Heated steering wheel * Comfort Access keyless entry * 360 surround view camera system NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT. WE OFFER THE BEST FINANCE RATES, AND DONT CHARGE ANY FINANCING FEE Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! Were proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, the 2024 CarGurus Award, the 2025 Top Choice Award, the 2025 Consumer Satisfaction Award, the 2025 Canadian Choice Award, the 2025 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more! With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we dont just serve the GTA, were proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more. At TAB, were committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting! We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if youre just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify. Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $999.

2020 Porsche Cayenne

85,879 KM

Details Description Features

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Porsche Cayenne

PREMIUM PLUS PKG | PANO | CARBON TRIM

Watch This Vehicle
13147657

2020 Porsche Cayenne

PREMIUM PLUS PKG | PANO | CARBON TRIM

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 13147657
  2. 13147657
  3. 13147657
  4. 13147657
  5. 13147657
  6. 13147657
  7. 13147657
  8. 13147657
  9. 13147657
  10. 13147657
  11. 13147657
  12. 13147657
  13. 13147657
  14. 13147657
  15. 13147657
  16. 13147657
  17. 13147657
  18. 13147657
  19. 13147657
  20. 13147657
  21. 13147657
  22. 13147657
  23. 13147657
  24. 13147657
  25. 13147657
Contact Seller

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,879KM
VIN WP1AA2AY6LDA00534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29574
  • Mileage 85,879 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Porsche Cayenne with the Premium Plus Package is a local Ontario vehicle. luxury, performance, and everyday practicality all in one unmistakably Porsche SUV. With beautiful carbon interior trim, panoramic roof, and premium comfort throughout, this Cayenne delivers a powerful driving experience with modern tech and standout Porsche presence on the road.

Top Features Include:

* Twin-turbo V6 engine
* 8-speed Tiptronic S transmission
* All-wheel drive
* Premium Plus Package
* Carbon interior trim
* Panoramic glass roof
* LED-Matrix headlights
* 3D LED rear light strip
* Porsche Communication Management (PCM)
* Large central touchscreen
* Navigation system
* BOSE Surround Sound system
* Apple CarPlay
* Android Auto
* Heated front seats
* Ventilated front seats
* Heated rear seats
* Heated steering wheel
* Comfort Access keyless entry
* 360 surround view camera system

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

WE OFFER THE BEST FINANCE RATES, AND DON'T CHARGE ANY FINANCING FEE

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, the 2024 CarGurus Award, the 2025 Top Choice Award, the 2025 Consumer Satisfaction Award, the 2025 Canadian Choice Award, the 2025 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $999.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2021 Jaguar XF R-DYNAMIC | SE | AWD | MERIDIAN | PANO for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Jaguar XF R-DYNAMIC | SE | AWD | MERIDIAN | PANO 87,071 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT | SPORT | SUPERCREW | 20 IN for sale in Vaughan, ON
2015 Ford F-150 XLT | SPORT | SUPERCREW | 20 IN 0 $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 BMW iX XDRIVE40I | PREMIUM PKG | HUD | PANO | 20 IN for sale in Vaughan, ON
2024 BMW iX XDRIVE40I | PREMIUM PKG | HUD | PANO | 20 IN 16,716 KM $69,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2020 Porsche Cayenne