Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Porsche Macan

49,166 KM

Details Features

$65,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Porsche Macan

GTS | AWD | BOSE | 20"RIM | PANO | LEATHER PKG

Watch This Vehicle
12876815

2020 Porsche Macan

GTS | AWD | BOSE | 20"RIM | PANO | LEATHER PKG

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 12876815
  2. 12876815
  3. 12876815
  4. 12876815
  5. 12876815
  6. 12876815
  7. 12876815
  8. 12876815
  9. 12876815
  10. 12876815
  11. 12876815
  12. 12876815
  13. 12876815
  14. 12876815
  15. 12876815
  16. 12876815
  17. 12876815
  18. 12876815
  19. 12876815
  20. 12876815
  21. 12876815
  22. 12876815
  23. 12876815
  24. 12876815
  25. 12876815
  26. 12876815
  27. 12876815
  28. 12876815
  29. 12876815
  30. 12876815
  31. 12876815
  32. 12876815
  33. 12876815
  34. 12876815
  35. 12876815
  36. 12876815
  37. 12876815
  38. 12876815
  39. 12876815
  40. 12876815
Contact Seller

$65,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,166KM
VIN WP1AG2A5XLLB55744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,166 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Convenience

Console

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2023 Volvo XC40 AWD | HARMAN/KARDONULTIMATE DARK THEME for sale in Vaughan, ON
2023 Volvo XC40 AWD | HARMAN/KARDONULTIMATE DARK THEME 0 $44,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Porsche Cayman COUPE | PANO | BOSE | 20 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2014 Porsche Cayman COUPE | PANO | BOSE | 20 IN WHEELS 57,758 KM $59,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Porsche Macan GTS | AWD | BOSE | 20
2020 Porsche Macan GTS | AWD | BOSE | 20"RIM | PANO | LEATHER PKG 49,166 KM $65,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2020 Porsche Macan