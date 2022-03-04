$169,910+ tax & licensing
$169,910
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2020 Porsche Panamera
GTS | CARBON FIBRE | BOSE | NAV | COMING SOON
Location
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
12,291KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8474709
- Stock #: 46811
- VIN: WP0AG2A75LL146811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,291 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3