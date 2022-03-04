Menu
2020 Porsche Panamera

12,291 KM

Details Features

$169,910

+ tax & licensing
$169,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2020 Porsche Panamera

2020 Porsche Panamera

GTS | CARBON FIBRE | BOSE | NAV | COMING SOON

2020 Porsche Panamera

GTS | CARBON FIBRE | BOSE | NAV | COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$169,910

+ taxes & licensing

12,291KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8474709
  • Stock #: 46811
  • VIN: WP0AG2A75LL146811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 46811
  • Mileage 12,291 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

