$71,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Porsche Taycan
4S | PREMIUM PACKAGE | SPORT CHRONO PKG
2020 Porsche Taycan
4S | PREMIUM PACKAGE | SPORT CHRONO PKG
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$71,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,908KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WP0AB2Y13LSA50443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,908 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport MHEV | HSE | MERIDIAN | PANO | 21 IN WHEELS 72,952 KM $55,900 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 63 | AMG | 507 EDITION | CARBON FIBER 56,543 KM $45,900 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X5 XDRIVE35i | M-SPORT | HARMAN KARDON | HUD 0 $29,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Toronto Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-422-XXXX(click to show)
888-422-3104
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$71,900
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2020 Porsche Taycan