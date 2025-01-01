$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Taycan
4S | 21 IN WHEELS | SPORT CHRONO PKG
2020 Porsche Taycan
4S | 21 IN WHEELS | SPORT CHRONO PKG
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,674KM
VIN WP0AB2Y14LSA51360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,674 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2020 Porsche Taycan