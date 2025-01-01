Menu
2020 Porsche Taycan

68,674 KM

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

4S | 21 IN WHEELS | SPORT CHRONO PKG

12462325

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Used
68,674KM
VIN WP0AB2Y14LSA51360

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,674 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

888-422-3104

905-264-9888
2020 Porsche Taycan