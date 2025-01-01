Menu
2020 Porsche Taycan

107,370 KM

Details

$63,900

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Porsche Taycan

4S | BOSE | 21 IN WHEELS

13111718

2020 Porsche Taycan

4S | BOSE | 21 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$63,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,370KM
VIN WP0AB2Y10LSA52411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,370 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$63,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2020 Porsche Taycan