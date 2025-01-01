$63,900+ taxes & licensing
2020 Porsche Taycan
4S | BOSE | 21 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$63,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,370KM
VIN WP0AB2Y10LSA52411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,370 KM
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
