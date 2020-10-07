Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

40,878 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE| SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS| R/CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE| SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS| R/CAMERA

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

  1. 6014328
  2. 6014328
  3. 6014328
  4. 6014328
  5. 6014328
  6. 6014328
  7. 6014328
  8. 6014328
  9. 6014328
  10. 6014328
  11. 6014328
  12. 6014328
  13. 6014328
  14. 6014328
  15. 6014328
  16. 6014328
  17. 6014328
  18. 6014328
  19. 6014328
  20. 6014328
  21. 6014328
  22. 6014328
  23. 6014328
  24. 6014328
  25. 6014328
  26. 6014328
  27. 6014328
  28. 6014328
  29. 6014328
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

40,878KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6014328
  • Stock #: NP6990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NP6990
  • Mileage 40,878 KM

Vehicle Description

LE Upgrage Package introducing the all-new and stunning 2020 Toyota Corolla LE. Silver on black Cloth Interior***Powered by a 1.8L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to a very efficient CVT transmission***equipped with air conditioning***cruise control***Bluetooth***heated seats***heated steering wheel***smart key with push button start***rear view camera***sunroof***power amenities***steering wheel mounted controls and so much more***former daily rental



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Premium Audio
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 29,334 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 31,291 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 16,918 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Call Dealer

1-877-220-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-220-1550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory