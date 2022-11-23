$27,490+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE|NO ACCI|ONE OWNER|CARPLAY|NAVI
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
$27,490
- Listing ID: 9402865
- Stock #: 2400004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $27,490 (SAVE $3,000)
CASH PRICE: $30,490
__________________________________________________________________________
Countless Financing Options Available Including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.).
FINANCING AVAILABLE * Everybody Approved. We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!
TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
__________________________________________________________________________
Buy our 2020 Toyota Corolla SE Sedan in Galatic Aqua Mica, and take a turn at better driving! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 169hp connected to a CVT for confident acceleration. This Front Wheel Drive sedan also rewards you with agile handling and scores nearly approximately 5.9L/100km on the highway. A good-looking compact, our Corolla shows off LED lighting, aggressive dark gray rocker panels, a matching spoiler, dual chrome-tipped exhaust, and alloy wheels.
Stylish and comfortable, our SE cabin helps meet your needs with premium front sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, keyless access/ignition, and commanding connectivity with an intelligent infotainment system. The setup is intuitive and easy to use with an 8-inch touchscreen, connected navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, WiFi compatibility, voice recognition, and a six-speaker audio system.
Toyota provides you with incredible safety features, including a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure alert, automatic braking, tire-pressure monitoring, and more. Our Corolla SE helps you go the distance with athletic good looks and rewarding efficiency! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
__________________________________________________________________________
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SEVEN HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $799. PRICE EXCLUDES TAX AND LICENSING. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.
__________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
