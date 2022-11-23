Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

SE|NO ACCI|ONE OWNER|CARPLAY|NAVI

Location

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

64,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9402865
  • Stock #: 2400004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $27,490 (SAVE $3,000)

CASH PRICE: $30,490

Countless Financing Options Available Including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.).

 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE * Everybody Approved. We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

 

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

Buy our 2020 Toyota Corolla SE Sedan in Galatic Aqua Mica, and take a turn at better driving! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 169hp connected to a CVT for confident acceleration. This Front Wheel Drive sedan also rewards you with agile handling and scores nearly approximately 5.9L/100km on the highway. A good-looking compact, our Corolla shows off LED lighting, aggressive dark gray rocker panels, a matching spoiler, dual chrome-tipped exhaust, and alloy wheels.

Stylish and comfortable, our SE cabin helps meet your needs with premium front sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, keyless access/ignition, and commanding connectivity with an intelligent infotainment system. The setup is intuitive and easy to use with an 8-inch touchscreen, connected navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, WiFi compatibility, voice recognition, and a six-speaker audio system.

Toyota provides you with incredible safety features, including a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure alert, automatic braking, tire-pressure monitoring, and more. Our Corolla SE helps you go the distance with athletic good looks and rewarding efficiency! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SEVEN HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $799. PRICE EXCLUDES TAX AND LICENSING. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

