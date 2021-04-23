2020 Toyota Prius

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,200 + taxes & licensing 3 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7007012

7007012 Stock #: NP0790

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 301 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.