2020 Toyota RAV4

$29,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10281783

10281783 Stock #: 115223

115223 VIN: 2T3B1RFV5LW115223

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 115223

Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.