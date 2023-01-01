Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

102,000 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

102,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10281783
  • Stock #: 115223
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV5LW115223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 115223
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super White Exterior On Black Cloth Interior.
Local Trade-In, Certified Vehicle, Full Service At Toyota, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Is Loaded With A Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Group, Distance pacing, Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist Lane, Heated Seats, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

877-388-8379
