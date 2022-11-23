$25,990+ tax & licensing
905-660-8848
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
COMFORTLINE | AUTOMATIC | CARPLAY |
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
- Listing ID: 9406258
- Stock #: 2400005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $25,990 (SAVE $3,000)
CASH PRICE: $28,990
Countless Financing Options Available Including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.).
FINANCING AVAILABLE * Everybody Approved. We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!
TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
Our sophisticated 2020 Volkswagen Jetta S Sedan has a subtle design that's impossible to overlook in Platinum Gray Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Liter TSI 4 Cylinder that offers 147hp connected to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission with a Sport mode for enhanced performance at the push of a button. This Front Wheel Drive sedan rewards you with smooth, confident handling and helps you score near approximately 5.9L/100km on the highway so you're always looking for reasons to get out and go in this Jetta that's perfectly accented by LED lighting and distinctive alloy wheels.
Explore the masterfully crafted S cabin to find everything you need and more with comfortable heated cloth seats, a multifunction steering wheel, a rearview camera, and a full range of connectivity technologies. Backed by a 6.5-inch touchscreen, you can choose from Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and WiFi compatibility, all while tuning in your favorite audio on a Color Composition sound system.
Volkswagen protects you along the way with smart features such as ABS, stability/traction control, reinforced safety cage construction, advanced airbags, an intelligent crash response system, and more! All that and an edgy attitude make our Jetta a compelling daily driver! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SEVEN HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $799. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
