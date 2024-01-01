$49,910+ tax & licensing
2020 Volvo XC90
T8 | PLUG-IN HYBRID | HUD | 21 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Used
74,346KM
VIN YV4BR0CL8L1600653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,346 KM
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
