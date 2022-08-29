$62,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Volvo XC90
R-DESIGN 7-SEATER PREMIUM PLUS PARK ASSIST CERTIFIED!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
- Listing ID: 9035143
- Stock #: 55665
- VIN: YV4A22PM7L1539889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Crystal White Metallic Exterior On Charcoal Leather/Nubuck Interior.
One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Volvo Warranty!
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 Volvo XC90 R-Design Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Park Assist Pilot, And 22 5 Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloys.
Packages Include Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Intellisafe Surround (BLIS), Power Foldable Rear Headrest, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Windscreen Washers, Intellisafe Assist, adaptive cruise control, Compass, HomeLink (372), Graphical Head-Up Display (HUD), 360 Camera, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Vehicle Features
