2020 Volvo XC90

29,000 KM

$62,888

+ tax & licensing
$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 Volvo XC90

2020 Volvo XC90

R-DESIGN 7-SEATER PREMIUM PLUS PARK ASSIST CERTIFIED!

2020 Volvo XC90

R-DESIGN 7-SEATER PREMIUM PLUS PARK ASSIST CERTIFIED!

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

29,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9035143
  Stock #: 55665
  VIN: YV4A22PM7L1539889

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55665
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Crystal White Metallic Exterior On Charcoal Leather/Nubuck Interior.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Volvo Warranty!

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Volvo XC90 R-Design Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Park Assist Pilot, And 22 5 Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloys.

Packages Include Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Intellisafe Surround (BLIS), Power Foldable Rear Headrest, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Windscreen Washers, Intellisafe Assist, adaptive cruise control, Compass, HomeLink (372), Graphical Head-Up Display (HUD), 360 Camera, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

