2021 Audi Q3

24,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2021 Audi Q3

2021 Audi Q3

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

2021 Audi Q3

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

24,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9997127
  • Stock #: 8841546
  • VIN: WA1EECF38M1041903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8841546
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Chronos Gray Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior.One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty December 23 2024 Or 80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 TFSI Quattro Is Loaded With, S-Line Sport PackagePackages Include Panoramic Sunroof, MMI Radio Plus w/SIRIUS Satellite, Audi smartphone interface & Audio Theft Deterrent, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel & Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, 7-Spoke Rotor Gloss Diamond Cut, Anthracite black, Progressive Steering, Black Headliner, Matte Brushed Aluminum Dark Inlays, Aluminum Pedals, Front Sport Seats, And More!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

