$30,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
2021 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$30,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ibis White Exterior On Black Leather Interior.
Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty May 5 2025/80,000KM.
Financing Is Available For All Credit. Extended Warranty Options Available. Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI Is Loaded With A S-Line Black Package, And An Audi Phonebox.
Packages Include Navigation. 10.1" Touch Display, Bluetooth, 10-Speaker Audi Sound System, Audi Smartphone Interface w/Wireless CarPlay, Audi Phone Box, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Audi Connect Security and Assistance Emergency Sos, Audi connect Security and Assistance Tracker System, Audi Lane Departure Warning, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 3-Spoke, With Multi-Function Plus And Steering Wheel Heating, Black Optics (Grille & Window Surround), Piano Black Inlays, Black Side Mirrors And Gloss Black Centre Console, S Line Interior Badging, Black Roof Rails, Black Headliner, 20" 5-V Star Design, Gloss Anthracite Black, Stainless Steel Pedals, Front Sports Seats, Contrast Stitching And Power Lumbar For Both Front Seats, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Autobase
Autobase
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-264-XXXX(click to show)
905-264-5588
Alternate Numbers877-388-8379
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588