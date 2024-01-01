Menu
Navarra Blue Metallic Exterior On Black, Valetta Leather.

Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Audi Q7 Technik Model Is Loaded With A Black Optics Package, Full Leather Package, Audi Phone Box, 4 Wheel Steering, Trailer Hitch (7,700lbs), And Upgraded 22" Bi-colour 5 V Spoke Star Design, Titanium Matt Finish Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include Premium 3D Sound System w/ Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Head-up display, Audi virtual cockpit Plus, Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Valetta Leather Seating Surfaces, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Audi side assist Blind Spot, Lane Departure Warning, Surround view Camera, Window Surrounds in Black, Black Front and Rear Bumper Accents, Black Roof Rails, quattro Side Blade in Black, Black Single Frame Grille, And More!

2021 Audi Q7

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

2021 Audi Q7

Technik 55 TFSI quattro

2021 Audi Q7

Technik 55 TFSI quattro

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1WXAF70MD023951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navarra Blue Metallic Exterior On Black, Valetta Leather.

Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Audi Q7 Technik Model Is Loaded With A Black Optics Package, Full Leather Package, Audi Phone Box, 4 Wheel Steering, Trailer Hitch (7,700lbs), And Upgraded 22" Bi-colour 5 V Spoke Star Design, Titanium Matt Finish Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include Premium 3D Sound System w/ Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Head-up display, Audi virtual cockpit Plus, Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Valetta Leather Seating Surfaces, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Audi side assist Blind Spot, Lane Departure Warning, Surround view Camera, Window Surrounds in Black, Black Front and Rear Bumper Accents, Black Roof Rails, quattro Side Blade in Black, Black Single Frame Grille, And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2021 Audi Q7