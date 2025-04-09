Menu
Glacier White Metallic Exterior On Okapi Brown, Valetta Leather.

Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty April 9 2025/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Audi Q7 Technik Is Loaded With An Driver Assistance Package, Phonebox, And A Trailer Hitch (7,700lbs).

Packages Include Panoramic Sunroof, Bang&Olufsen Sound System w/ Navigation, Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Audi side assist Blind Spot, Lane Departure Warning, Surround view Camera, Audi Active Cruise Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Predictive Efficiency Assist, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Turn Assist, Audi Active Lane Depart Warning, 21" 10 Spoke Star Design Diamond Cut Wheels And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

2021 Audi Q7

73,000 KM

$51,888 + tax & licensing

2021 Audi Q7

Technik 55 TFSI quattro

2021 Audi Q7

Technik 55 TFSI quattro

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

Used
73,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1WXAF76MD031505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Glacier White Metallic Exterior On Okapi Brown, Valetta Leather.

Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty April 9 2025/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Audi Q7 Technik Is Loaded With An Driver Assistance Package, Phonebox, And A Trailer Hitch (7,700lbs).

Packages Include Panoramic Sunroof, Bang&Olufsen Sound System w/ Navigation, Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Audi side assist Blind Spot, Lane Departure Warning, Surround view Camera, Audi Active Cruise Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Predictive Efficiency Assist, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Turn Assist, Audi Active Lane Depart Warning, 21" 10 Spoke Star Design Diamond Cut Wheels And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2021 Audi Q7