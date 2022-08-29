Menu
2021 Audi Q7

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$76,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
TECHNIK BANG OLUFSEN DRIVER ASSISTANCE LUXURY BLACK OPTICS

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

25,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9108778
  • Stock #: 1770579
  • VIN: WA1WXAF71MD020542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1770579
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Glacier White Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, Full Leather Package (dashboard, centre knee pad and door armrest w/contrast stitching).

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty January 19 2025 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Audi Q7 Quattro Technik Is Loaded With A Driver Assistance Package, Luxury Package, Black Optics Package, Bang&Olufsen Advanced 3D Sound System, Full Leather Package, And 22 Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Head-Up Display, Ventilated Seats, Keyless-GO, 360 Camera, Audi Active Cruise Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Predictive Efficiency Assist, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Turn Assist, Audi Active Lane Depart Warning, Individual Contour Seats, passenger seat memory and massage function for front seats, Air Quality Package & Fragrance, 23 speakers, 3D sound front and rear, two automatic acoustic lenses and 1920 watt BeoCore amplifier, Window Surrounds in Black, Black Front and Rear Bumper Accents, Black Roof Rails, quattro Side Blade in Black, Black Single Frame Grille, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

